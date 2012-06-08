MILAN, June 8 Banks operating in Italy kept their holdings of Italian government bonds roughly stable in April after using cheap funds from the European Central Bank to boost their portfolios in previous months - and helping the Treasury's funding efforts.

Bank of Italy data on Friday showed that Italian government bonds held by lenders operating in Italy stood at 294.93 billion euros at the end of April from 290.53 billion euros at end-March.

The figure stood at 209.64 billion euros in December. In the first three months of 2012 there was an average monthly increase of around 27 billion euros.

April's data highlights the fading boost from the longer term liquidity the ECB injected at two unprecedented tenders in end-December and end-February.

With the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis worsening, the rising exposure of lenders to domestic debt has again become a source of concern.

Bank of Italy data also showed that private sector deposits at Italian banks continued to increase in April albeit at a slower rate than in the previous month. The annual rise stood at 1.8 percent, from 2.4 percent in March.

A similar trend emerged also from data published in May by Italian banking association ABI.

Loans to companies picked up slightly in April after a halt in March, rising 1.3 percent from a year earlier following a flat reading the previous month. Overall lending to the private sector, which also includes households, rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year from 1.3 percent.

