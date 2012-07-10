MILAN, July 10 The Italian government bond holdings of banks operating in Italy rose slightly in May from April after they had used cheap funds from the European Central Bank to boost their portfolios in previous months.

According to Bank of Italy data on Tuesday, Italian government bonds held by lenders operating in Italy stood at 302.53 billion euros ($372.10 billion) at the end of May from 294.93 billion euros at end-April.

The figure stood at 209.64 billion euros in December.

May's data highlights the fading boost from the longer term liquidity the ECB injected at two unprecedented tenders in end-December and end-February.

As the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis deepens, the growing rising exposure of lenders to domestic debt has once more come back centre stage as a source of concern. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)