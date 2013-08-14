MILAN Aug 14 The world's largest money manager BlackRock Inc has started buying Italian government bonds again, a top executive was quoted as saying, further evidence that foreign interest in Italian debt is rising.

"Italian debt at this point represents an interesting investment," Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income at BlackRock, told la Repubblica daily on Wednesday.

"In the past few weeks we started buying (Italian) Treasury bonds again, because we believe your country can resume growing. It is a rich country, with good export capacity, and will benefit like the rest of the euro area from the European Central Bank's support."

Italy's economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter, adding to signs its longest post-war recession is bottoming out, but a simmering political crisis could yet derail the tentative recovery.

Signs of improvement in the wider euro zone economy have pushed the extra yield offered by both Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds over benchmark German Bunds to two-year lows in recent days.

Bank of Italy data this week showed the share of Italian government debt held by foreigners stood at 693.52 billion euros in May, up from 673.93 billion euros in April and its highest since February 2012.

Rieder said Italy's political situation warranted monitoring as instability remained a risk.

On Tuesday, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano ruled out any reversal of a tax fraud conviction for centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi and issued a stern warning to his party against trying to bring down the government over the issue.

Rieder said BlackRock had first started buying Italian debt a year and a half ago, but had cut its holdings in April after an inconclusive election at the end of February was followed by two months of political stalemate. The re-election of Italy's president at the end of April led to a new centre-right government headed by Enrico Letta.

"We've restarted investing now with renewed conviction," he said.

Rieder said there were "unmistakable and very encouraging signs" of life in the Italian economy, especially its industries. "It's part of an overall improvement in Europe, involving also other crisis-stricken areas like Spain."

Data on Wednesday showed Germany and France, the euro zone's two biggest economies, grew more than expected in the second quarter, pulling the block out of a recession after seven quarters of shrinking output.

BlackRock's Rieder warned that Italy could not achieve significant growth without recapitalising its banks, which have dogged by mounting bad debts as the country suffers the longest recession since World War Two.

"But we are confident the ECB will help," he said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)