MILAN Oct 18 Italy will probably set the real coupon on the BTP Italia bond it is currently selling at 0.35 percent, the minimum level indicated at the beginning of the offering period, unless market conditions change, the head of the country's public debt said.

Italy is offering a 2024 inflation-linked bond aimed at retail investors. At the end of the four-day offer, the Treasury can raise or confirm the minimum real coupon on the bond.

"Market levels this morning were the same as when we set the(minimum real) coupon," Maria Cannata told journalists on the sidelines of a conference organised by Milan's Bocconi University and Deutsche Bank.

"Don't think so," she added when asked about a possible increase of the coupon level. The new bond has drawn around 1.7 billion euros in orders so far. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)