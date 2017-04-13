MILAN, April 13 Italy will offer a new "BTP
Italia" inflation-linked bond starting from May 15, the Treasury
said in a statement on Thursday.
The bond, which is aimed at retail investors, will have a
six-year maturity and pay a coupon linked to the Italian
inflation rate.
Retail investors will be able to buy the bond directly
through their online banking accounts between May 15 and 17,
while the offer to institutional investors will take place on
May 18.
Italy introduced the BTP Italia bonds at the height of the
euro zone crisis to tap large private wealth at home in the face
of scant foreign demand for its debt.
The bonds, which pay a generous premium over the euro zone
inflation rate, have proved a success also with institutional
buyers, leading to record-sized issues and prompting the
Treasury to limit the amount sold to professional investors.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)