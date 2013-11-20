MILAN Nov 20 Italy's Treasury expects domestic banks to cut their government bond holdings due to an upcoming sector check up by the European Central Bank while foreign demand will grow, the head of debt management said.

"It's clear that with the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their (sovereign) exposure," Maria Cannata said on Rai2 television channel on Wednesday.

The ECB will look at banking assets, including government bonds, in an in-depth assessment of the sector to take place before it becomes the single supervisor of euro zone banks in late 2014. Stress-tests will follow the asset review.

Government bonds will have a zero risk-weighting in the asset quality review but there is no decision yet on how they will be treated in the stress tests.

Italian banks have built a large portfolio of domestic bonds during the sovereign debt crisis, when they stepped up purchases making up for falling foreign appetite for Italian debt.

"We are confident about a significant and growing presence of institutional foreign investors," Cannata said. (Reporting by Luca Trogni; Writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Lisa Jucca)