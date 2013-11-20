(Adds comment, background)

MILAN Nov 20 Italy expects domestic banks to cut their government bond holdings ahead of health checks by the European Central Bank but sees foreign demand for its debt growing, the Treasury's head of debt management said.

"It's clear that with the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their (sovereign) exposure," Maria Cannata told television channel Rai2 on Wednesday.

The ECB will look at banking assets, including government bonds, in an in-depth assessment of the sector to take place before it becomes the single supervisor of euro zone banks in late 2014. Stress tests will follow the asset review.

Government bonds will be considered as risk-free assets in the asset quality review, but there is no decision yet on how they will be treated in the stress tests.

Italian banks have built a large portfolio of domestic bonds during the sovereign debt crisis, when they stepped up purchases as foreign appetite for Italian debt fell.

"But in 2013 we've seen a large participation of investors, mainly institutional, from all geographical areas. And Italy has a very strong insurance sector which invests a lot," Cannata said. "We are confident about a significant and growing presence of institutional foreign investors."

The ECB's support and an improving euro zone economy have increased the appeal of Italian debt for foreign buyers, who held about 30 percent of the country's 1.7 trillion euro debt securities as of end-June, Bank of Italy data show.

The share of Italian insurers was 11 percent, while domestic banks held about 23 percent of outstanding debt.

Between July and September Italian banks sold a net 10 billion euros in domestic bonds as they repaid longer-term loans from the ECB which they had largely used to boost their sovereign debt holdings.

Between July and September Italian banks sold a net 10 billion euros in domestic bonds as they repaid longer-term loans from the ECB which they had largely used to boost their sovereign debt holdings.

Net purchases of Italian bonds by domestic lenders totalled a net 150 billion euros between December 2011 and September 2013, bringing their portfolios to 394 billion euros.