* Private entrepreneur launched appeal to buy Italy debt
* ABI proposes scrapping fees on govt bond buys on Nov. 28
* Domestic demand vital for Italy's Treasury
MILAN, Nov 17 Italy's banking association
ABI called for a BTP-day on which banks would scrap fees for
clients buying Italian government bonds (BTPs) to be held on
Nov. 28, a day before the Treasury tests its funding abilities
with the next bond auction.
Domestic demand is crucial for Italy, as foreign investors
are estimated to have cut their share of Italy's 1.88 trillion
euro ($2.57 trillion) debt after the country came to the fore of
the crisis in early July.
Since then, buying by domestic banks and investors has
helped Italy meet enough demand at auctions, but yields have
risen to levels that threaten the sustainability of public
finances and Italy's ability to use markets for funding.
Tuscan businessman Giuliano Melani bought a full-page
advertisement on leading daily Corriere della Sera on Nov. 4 to
urge Italians to buy domestic debt in the face of the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
In a letter to Corriere della Sera on Thursday, ABI's head
Giuseppe Mussari said Melani's appeal had already received a
large backing.
"It is an important sign, it testifies to an awakening, to a
renewed urge to commit that cannot be left unanswered," Mussari
said.
He added that ABI's members would decide freely if they
wanted to drop fees on BTPs and BOT treasury bills but he hoped
for the widest possible participation.
Italy's leading banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit
and Monte de Paschi di Siena have backed the
initiative, they have said.
Italy's Treasury is vying with the country's
liquidity-starved lenders for the large pie of Italy's private
wealth.
ABI said on Wednesday financial assets held by Italian
households totalled 234 percent of the country's gross domestic
product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year.
Public debt runs at around 120 percent of GDP.
Italian banks have become more aggressive in tapping their
customer base to offset funding strains on wholesale and
interbank markets, the Italian press has reported, quoting
letters from depositors who had been pressed to buy debt
products issued by their banks.
Italy's Treasury plans next year to launch direct sales of
fresh Italian bonds to retail investors through online trading
systems.
Italy will hold its end-month long-term auction on Nov. 29
with a smaller sale of inflation-linked bonds scheduled for Nov.
28, subject to confirmation.
Five-year yields soared to a euro lifetime high of 6.3
percent at the latest Italian bond auction this week.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
