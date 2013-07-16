MILAN, July 16 The amount of Italian government
debt held by foreign investors fell to 673.9 billion euros
($879.27 billion) in April from 689.5 billion euros a month
earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.
Foreigners held in April 39.4 percent of Italy's government
bonds, down from 40.5 percent in March.
Foreign investors held 813.5 billion euros of Italian debt
in June 2011 but have since reduced their exposure on the back
of concerns over a public debt pile of around 2 trillion euros.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)