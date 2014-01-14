MILAN Jan 14 Foreign holdings of Italian bonds stood at 693.06 billion euros in October, rising from 684.21 billion euros the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed on Tuesday.

Total outstanding Italian debt securities rose to 1.759 trillion euros in October from 1.738 trillion euros at the end of September, leaving the share of bonds held by foreigners roughly unchanged at 39 percent.

The foreign holding figure, calculated at nominal value, includes purchases carried out by European Central Bank as part of its bond buying programme. The ECB's share is estimated at around 5 percent of the total.

Foreigners hold just over a third of Italian bonds when excluding the ECB.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari)