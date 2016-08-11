LONDON Aug 11 A key fund overseen by Franklin
Templeton's head of European fixed income has lowered its
allocation of bonds from Italy to its lowest level since 2011,
in part due to rising political risks.
David Zahn, head of European fixed income at the Franklin
Templeton Fixed Income Group, told Reuters on Thursday that the
current level of Italian bond yields did not reflect the risk of
failure in an upcoming referendum for Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi or the challenging state of the banking system.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield is trading at around
1.06 percent, not far off record lows.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, faces
heightened uncertainty from a referendum expected later this
year that Renzi says will guarantee political stability and on
which he has staked his future.
"If Renzi were to lose and have to resign that would be
quite bad for Italy and for the euro zone because he is one of
the reformers in the euro zone," said Zahn.
"Is there a high probability of this happening? No, but it
is something the market is not paying attention to."
Zahn added: "Since the beginning of the year, in our
multi-sector European fixed income fund, the Franklin European
Total Return, we have reduced our positioning in the Italian
bond market."
Italian debt made up 8.34 percent of the fund, the flagship
of the European fixed income range, at the end of June, down
from 17 percent about a year ago. The fund has total net assets
worth 343 million euros.
"That is the lowest our allocation has been since 2011,"
said Zahn.
He said the decision to reduce Italian debt exposure was
also linked to valuations and the fund had little allocated to
core government bond markets, such as France and Germany.
Last Friday, DBRS unexpectedly put Italy under a review that
could see the country lose its last remaining "A" rating from a
major agency. It cited political uncertainty linked to the
forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic
recovery and a less stable external environment.
Renzi has said he will resign if voters do not approve the
constitutional changes he hopes will strengthen Italy's
notoriously shaky political system.
It is a huge political gamble, with polls showing many of
the 50 million voters undecided, and the "No" camp gaining
momentum in what will be a very close campaign.
"If he (Renzi) has to resign then there would have to be
elections and the 5-Star Movement could come to government and I
suspect they could have a much looser fiscal policy," said Zahn,
referring to the anti-establishment party that has become
Italy's most popular political party.
Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income
strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
