LONDON Aug 11 A key fund overseen by Franklin Templeton's head of European fixed income has lowered its allocation of bonds from Italy to its lowest level since 2011, in part due to rising political risks.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group, told Reuters on Thursday that the current level of Italian bond yields did not reflect the risk of failure in an upcoming referendum for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi or the challenging state of the banking system.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield is trading at around 1.06 percent, not far off record lows.

Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, faces heightened uncertainty from a referendum expected later this year that Renzi says will guarantee political stability and on which he has staked his future.

"If Renzi were to lose and have to resign that would be quite bad for Italy and for the euro zone because he is one of the reformers in the euro zone," said Zahn.

"Is there a high probability of this happening? No, but it is something the market is not paying attention to."

Zahn added: "Since the beginning of the year, in our multi-sector European fixed income fund, the Franklin European Total Return, we have reduced our positioning in the Italian bond market."

Italian debt made up 8.34 percent of the fund, the flagship of the European fixed income range, at the end of June, down from 17 percent about a year ago. The fund has total net assets worth 343 million euros.

"That is the lowest our allocation has been since 2011," said Zahn.

He said the decision to reduce Italian debt exposure was also linked to valuations and the fund had little allocated to core government bond markets, such as France and Germany.

Last Friday, DBRS unexpectedly put Italy under a review that could see the country lose its last remaining "A" rating from a major agency. It cited political uncertainty linked to the forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

Renzi has said he will resign if voters do not approve the constitutional changes he hopes will strengthen Italy's notoriously shaky political system.

It is a huge political gamble, with polls showing many of the 50 million voters undecided, and the "No" camp gaining momentum in what will be a very close campaign.

"If he (Renzi) has to resign then there would have to be elections and the 5-Star Movement could come to government and I suspect they could have a much looser fiscal policy," said Zahn, referring to the anti-establishment party that has become Italy's most popular political party.

Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)