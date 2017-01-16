BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
LONDON Jan 16 Franklin Templeton's David Zahn has said he favours Italian bonds and the fund has now moved to an overweight position on Italian government debt.
"We favour Italian bonds, we like 10-year Italy now," said Zahn, a portfolio manager who heads European fixed income for Franklin Templeton.
He said Friday's ratings downgrade of Italy from DBRS was in keeping with what the other ratings agencies have done, debt to GDP levels have started to peak and there are efforts to clean up Italian banks.
Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.