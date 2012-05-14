MILAN May 14 Italian borrowing costs remained
under pressure on Monday at the first bond auction by a
peripheral euro zone issuer after a Greek vote brought into
question the country's euro membership, unsettling markets.
Italy paid 3.91 percent to sell the maxiumum planned amount
of 3.5 billion euros of a March 2015 bond.
The yield marked a new high since January but it came below
market levels of around 4 percent. Rome had last placed the bond
in mid-April at an average 3.89 percent yield.
Monday's sale was covered 1.5 times from 1.4 times a month
ago, in a further confirmation of steady interest for short-term
Italian paper after a well-bid sale of T-bills on Friday.
The Treasury is also offering up to 1.75 billion euros of
three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 which it has stopped
issuing on a regular basis.
Results are yet to be released.