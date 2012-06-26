MILAN, June 26 Italy paid 4.712 percent to sell
two-year paper on Tuesday, a new high since December, as
investor doubts have grown about whether a European summit later
this week will deliver a decisive answer to the bloc's debt
crisis.
Pressured by rising interest payments on its 1.95 trillion
euro debt and a deepening economic recession, speculation has
grown that Italy is at risk for being forced to seek external
assistance to continue finance its debt.
It sold a total of 3.9 billion euros in zero-coupon and
inflation-linked bonds - near the top of its planned range -
ahead of a six-month bill sale on Wednesday and a more
challenging offer of five- and 10-year debt for up to 5.5
billion euros on Thursday.
The yield on zero-coupon bonds due in May 2014 rose sharply
from the 4.04 percent level Rome paid only a month ago on the
same paper. The sale was covered 1.65 times, roughly in line
with May's slightly bigger auction.
The Treasury also 916 million euros of two inflation-linked
bonds due in September 2016 and September 2026, with bids
totalling 2.3 times that amount.
It paid 5.20 percent on the 2016 linker, up from 4.39
percent a month ago. It sold the second tranche of a 2026 linker
first issued in June 2011 through a syndicate of banks at an
average 5.29 percent rate.