ROME Dec 1 If yields on Italian benchmark bonds remain as high as they have been in recent weeks, interest costs would exceed government forecasts by 17.9 billion euros in 2013, employers' lobby Confindustria said on Thursday.

In September, the government calculated 85.8 billion euros in interesting spending in 2012, and 90.1 billion euros in 2013.

If yields on fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) remain around the 7.3 percent level registered at an auction of 10-year BTPS this week, that will raise interest costs by 11.9 billion euros in 2012, and 17.9 billion euros in 2013, Confindustria calculated.

The group also said in a statement that Italy's economy will probably post a "marked contraction" in the quarters straddling the end of this year and the beginning of 2012.