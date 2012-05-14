MILAN May 14 The yield on a three-year Italian bond the Treasury is offering at auction on Monday rose more than 30 basis points from Friday ahead of the sale as Greece's political woes piled pressure on peripheral euro zone debt.

The March 2015 BTP bond yielded 3.93 percent, MTS and traders' data showed, up from 3.6 percent late on Friday.

Italy last paid 3.89 percent at sell the bond at auction in mid-April, the highest since January for this maturity.

Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds, with the March 2015 three-year benchmark for up to 3.5 billion euros and the rest split over three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 all three which it has stopped offering on a regular basis.