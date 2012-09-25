* Yields drop to just above 2.5 pct from 3.06 pct in Aug

* Demand still underpinned by hopes of ECB bond buys

* To offer longer-term bonds on Thursday

MILAN, Sept 25 Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since March at auction on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will activate its new bond-buying programme.

The Treasury paid 2.53 percent on a new two-year zero-coupon CTZ bond, selling almost 4 billion euros of the paper at well below the 3.06 percent it paid at an equivalent auction at the end of August.

Demand was a still healthy 1.65 times the offer, down from 1.95 at last month's sale.

"The auction went well ...in term of borrowing costs that were still on a downward trend," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

The Treasury also sold 1.5 billion euros of four- and nine-year inflation-linked BTPei bonds, bringing the total amount on Tuesday at 5.44 billion euros, near the maximum planned.

Yields on Italian as well as Spanish bonds have fallen sharply in the past two months on hopes the ECB will intervene in the bond market to ease borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries, once the states in question have requested external help.

But pressure has risen this week on the Spanish debt market as investors trading in anticipation of an aid request from Madrid get anxious about whether this will materialise.

"Nearly 90 percent of the market is betting on Spain asking for some sort of external help on the top of aid for its banking sector," said Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

"(While Spain dithers), there will be headwinds also on Italian debt."

Madrid sold four billion euros of short-term debt on Tuesday but yields inched up slightly from a month ago.

Italy will offer 9 billion euros of six-month bills on Wednesday, ahead of a tougher market test on Thursday when it plans to sell up to 7 billion euros of longer-term debt.