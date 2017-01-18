(Adds expected yield, context)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has started
marketing a September 2033 euro benchmark BTP in its first
market outing since having its credit rating cut by DBRS.
The sovereign is marketing the transaction at low 20s over
the March 2032 BTP, according to a lead.
Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole, ING and NatWest
Markets are arranging the Reg S/144A transaction.
Italy is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch
(negative/stable/negative). On Friday, DBRS cut its rating to
BBB (high) from A (low). The outlook is now stable.
The rating agency cited uncertainty over the political
ability to sustain structural reforms and the continuing
weakness of Italy's banking system as major reasons for the
downgrade.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)