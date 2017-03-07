RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.
The spread guidance is unchanged at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, in line with initial price thoughts set earlier on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday.
The 144A/Reg S notes will be priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco inflation index.
Italy is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins