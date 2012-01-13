* Sells maximum planned amount of 4.75 bln euros
* Yields fall, but bid-to-cover shows demand modest
* Market expectations high after strong Spanish sale
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Jan 13 Italy's three-year debt
costs fell below 5 percent but its first bond sale of the year
failed to match the success of a Spanish auction the previous
day, reflecting the heavy refinancing load Rome faces
over the next three months.
Italy raised the maximum planned amount of 4.75 billion
euros at the auction but did not live up to market expectations
raised by a Spanish tender on Thursday where Madrid raised 10
billion euros, twice the planned amount, at lower rates.
Both Italy and Spain are benefiting from half a trillion
euros of cheap three-year funds the European Central Bank
injected into the banking system in an unprecedented move last
month. Investors, however, remain more cautious towards Rome in
the light of its much larger refinancing needs.
"The auction metrics look robust on aggregate, although not
as spectacular as yesterday's Spanish supply," said Michael
Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
Italian bonds rallied after domestic banks awash with ECB
money snapped up Spain's bonds on Thursday. The mixed results of
the Italian sale tempered market enthusiasm and Italy's 10-year
yields rose back above 6.60 percent in the
secondary market, after falling below 6.50 earlier in the
session, to their lowest level in more than a month.
"This will serve to dampen some of the markets' enthusiasm
in the wake of yesterday's Spanish auction ... It doesn't defeat
the notion that the ECB extraordinary liquidity provisioning
will support peripheral debt but it perhaps tempers expectations
as to what degree these operations will support," said Richard
McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank in London.
LOWEST SINCE SEPTEMBER
Italy sold its Nov. 2014 three-year benchmark bond at an
average rate of 4.83 percent on Friday, down sharply from a
yield of 5.62 yield at an auction just two weeks ago.
In a sign of improving funding conditions, this was the
lowest yield at a three-year auction since September last year
though fellow debt struggler Spain only had to pay 3.384 percent
on three-year bonds on Thursday.
The bid-to-cover ratio fell to around 1.22, versus an
already weak 1.36 ratio at the end-December sale, showing
anaemic demand for the paper. This time, however, Italy sold the
top planned amount of its three-year benchmark.
Rome also sold debt due in July 2014 and August 2018.
The ECB's liquidity boost, evident also at an Italian bill
sale on Thursday where one-year yields more than halved, leaves
Italy's Treasury better placed to refinance some 90 billion
euros of bonds maturing between February and April.
That is more than Spain aims to issue in medium and
long-term maturities in the whole of 2012.
What analysts now describe as a challenging task may have
been an impossible one at the end of November, when market fears
of a financial collapse pushed Italy's short-term debt costs
towards 8 percent.
Under the leadership of a new technocrat government, Italy
has embarked on a bold austerity push aimed at balancing the
budget in 2013.
Analysts at Barclays Capital noted in a report that
third-quarter budget data showed a decline in current
expenditures for the first time ever, when excluding debt
servicing costs.
But Prime Minister Mario Monti must now convince markets it
can revive Italy's ailing growth rate by overcoming entrenched
resistance to its liberalisation programme.
Analysts warn that sentiment on the markets remains fragile
with worries over a deal with private investors to voluntarily
write down half of the value of their Greek debt lingering in
the background.
"Looking beyond this one auction, the issuance challenge for
Italy remains significant. Market pressures are most apparent in
the 10-year sector of the curve which will face supply in two
weeks time," Citi analysts wrote in a research note.
Italy will sell five- and ten-year bonds at the end of
January. On this longer maturities demand from foreign investors
plays a bigger role but analysts say Italy would be able to
shift only part of its funding burden to the short-term ahead of
a second three-year liquidity tender at the end of February.