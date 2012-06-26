* 2-yr zero-coupon bond yield 4.712 pct vs 4.037 pct in May
* Sells 3.9 bln eur in bonds, near top of target range
* To sell bills on Weds, up to 5.5 bln euros in bonds on
Thurs
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 26 Italy paid 4.71 percent on
Tuesday to borrow for two years, the highest since December,
reflecting investor doubts that a European summit later this
week can deliver a decisive answer to the currency union's debt
crisis.
Speculation has increased that Italy - dogged by rising
costs on its 1.95 trillion euro ($2.4 trillion) debt pile and a
deepening economic recession - may find it hard to continue
finance its own debt after five other euro zone economies have
already tapped the bloc's emergency funding.
"Yields have risen sharply, confirming the trend evident on
short Italian and Spanish bonds in recent days," said Chiara
Manenti, a strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan. "But they
basically met the top of their issue range, which is positive."
Steady support from domestic investors helped Rome sell a
total of 3.9 billion euros in zero-coupon and inflation-linked
bonds on Tuesday, near the top of its planned range.
But with scant appetite for Italy's bonds outside its
borders, analysts warn that domestic buyers will find it
increasingly difficult to keep shouldering the bulk of the
Treasury's issuance.
European policymakers are becoming increasingly worried
about the dangers posed by vulnerable banks buying much of the
debt issued by their overburdened governments.
Italy is estimated to be slightly more than halfway through
an annual bond issuance plan worth 215 billion euros.
The Treasury returns to the markets on Wednesday selling 9
billion euros in six-month bills and faces this week's toughest
challenge on Thursday at a sale of five- and 10-year debt for up
to 5.5 billion euros.
"Thursday's auction is slightly more worrying as the market
will be extremely sensitive to any comments from European
leaders at the start of the (two-day EU) summit," said Matteo
Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
The summit is meant to sketch out a roadmap towards economic
union in the currency bloc but Germany's opposition to debt
mutualisation among member states has led investors to expect
little progress towards decisive solutions in the short term.
On Tuesday Italy paid nearly 70 basis points more than a
month ago on zero-coupon bonds due in May 2014. The sale was
covered 1.65 times by bids, roughly in line with May's slightly
bigger auction.
The Treasury also placed 916 million euros of two
inflation-linked bonds due in September 2016 and September 2026,
with bids totalling 2.3 times that amount.
It paid 5.20 percent on the 2016 linker, up from 4.39
percent a month ago.
The second tranche of a 2026 linker, first issued in June
2011, was sold through a syndicate of banks at an average 5.29
percent rate.
Spain, which on Monday formally requested a European bank
rescue, paid sharply higher yields on Tuesday to sell 3 billion
euros in short-term paper. The yield on six-month T-bills rose
1.5 percentage points from the previous sale to 3.24 percent.