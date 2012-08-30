MILAN Aug 30 Italy is expected to sell all it
wants of a new 10-year bond at auction on Thursday, clearing the
last hurdle of a busy refinancing week, as investors bet that a
European Central Bank bond-buying plan will stabilise weaker
euro zone members.
The bond sale will be the first for Italian longer-term
bonds after the ECB's pledge to take steps to ease borrowing
costs in the euro zone. The central bank is due to unveil
details of its mechanism at a key Sept. 6 meeting.
In the meantime, Rome may have to accept that yields for the
10-year bond will break above 6 percent again to attract
investors, and the secondary market could be volatile.
An effective system of bond-buying by the ECB could give
Italy longer-term relief as it struggles to reduce its mammoth 2
trillion euros ($2.5 trillion) of debt while its economy
shrinks.
"Investors give credit to the European Central Bank, and
this is supporting bond markets even for vulnerable euro zone
countries like Spain and Italy," said Alessandro Giansanti,
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
On Thursday Rome will seek to sell up to 6.5 billion euros
in five and 10-year bonds, together with up to 1 billion euros
of floating rate CCTeu notes.
"The Treasury will target the maximum amount of 4 billion
euros on the new 10-year maturity, without getting too annoyed
with a possible rise of the yield over 6 percent," he added.
The Treasury placed without difficulty 12.75 billion euros
in shorter-term debt on Tuesday and Wednesday, with yields
falling sharply at both auctions.
Italy faces redemptions of 29 billion euros in September, so
is under more refinancing heat than Spain.
The new 10-year bond, maturing on November 2022, is set to
become the next benchmark for Italy.
The current 10-year benchmark was yielding
just below 5.8 percent late on Wednesday, flat on the day, at a
stable 440 basis-point premium to the equivalent German Bund.
"The Treasury can count on a solid base of specialist banks
at auctions," said Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at
Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan. "But market adjustments after the sale
could not be ruled out."
The real challenge for Italy is to regain broader market
confidence while its government carries out much-needed
structural reforms.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mario Monti received German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing for his reforms, which she
said would ultimately help reduce Rome's borrowing costs.