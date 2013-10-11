(Adds comparisons)
MILAN, Oct 11 Italy's Treasury sold a total of
6.0 billion euros on Friday in fixed-rate BTP and floating-rate
CCT bonds.
3RD TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV 15, 2016, 2.75 PCT COUPON
11/10/13 12/09/13
Gross yield 2.25 2.72
Assigned price 101.53 100.16
Offered 3.0-3.5 bln 3.0-4.0 bln
Total bids 4.941 bln 6.072 bln
Assigned 3.500 bln 4.000 bln
10TH TRANCHE BTP BOND MATURING SEPT 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT COUPON
11/10/13 12/09/13
Gross yield 4.59 4.88
Assigned price 102.29 99.21
Offered 0.75-1.25 bln 1.0-1.5 bln
Total bids 1.986 bln 2.038 bln
Assigned 1.250 bln 1.500 bln
9TH TRANCHE CCTeu BOND MATURING NOV 1, 2018
11/10/13 12/09/13
Gross yield 2.32 2.56
Assigned price 99.10 97.91
Offered 0.75-1.25 bln 1.0-2.0 bln
Total bids 2.086 bln 1.943 bln
Assigned 1.250 bln 1.255 bln

