By Francesca Landini
MILAN Oct 11 Italy's long-term cost of
borrowing fell at an auction on Friday compared to a month ago,
reflecting optimism from investors over U.S. budget talks and a
clearing of the air in the domestic political scene.
The positive result followed a sharp fall in Rome's one-year
yields at a sale on Thursday and a warm welcome for a new
seven-year bond the Italian treasury sold on Wednesday, all
endemic of nascent hopes that the euro zone's debt crisis may be
easing.
At Friday's sale, three-year bond yields fell 47 basis
points compared with mid-September to 2.25 percent, their lowest
since May. Borrowing costs on the 15-year paper dipped to 4.59
percent from 4.88 percent, touching a trough of eight months.
The six billion sold in total brought Italy's debt issuance
this week to 19.5 billion euros and in terms of the whole year
to 84 percent of its annual borrowing target.
"The demand (at today's sale) was very good and allowed the
treasury to sell all it wanted," said Chiara Cremonesi, fixed
income analyst at UniCredit.
"This week the treasury was able to shift 11 billion euros
of medium- to long-term debt, which is really a large amount."
What a difference a month makes. At a mid-September sale
bond yields had jumped as worries that Silvio Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party could bring down the governing coalition
held investors back.
Those clouds cleared last week when the government headed by
Enrico Letta won a confidence vote after a revolt by many of
Berlusconi's deputies against the former prime minister.
Demand on three-year bonds was 1.41 times the offer compared
with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.52 in September. Bids for the
15-year paper totalled 1.99 billion euros compared with an offer
for up to 1.25 billion euros.
Appetite for Italian bonds and other higher-risk assets has
been boosted by signs U.S. politicians are on the verge of a
compromise that would evade a historic debt default before an
Oct. 17 deadline. ID:nL1N0I0113]
Among this week's issues, Italy raised 5 billion euros
through a new seven-year fixed coupon BTP bond that will be
added in coming months to the treasury's usual toolkit for
refinancing its 2 trillion euros debt.
According to UniCredit estimates, after this week's
placements Italy will have to issue 35 billion euros of medium-
and long-term debt to meet its 2013 funding target. This
compares with 38 billion euros in medium- and long-term debt
redemptions and 9 billion euros of coupons by year-end.