(Adds background, comment from bankers)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy is set to be the first eurozone nation to test market appetite this year for long-term debt, announcing plans on Monday for a March 2047 syndicated euro benchmark.

"Over the last few days, we have seen that some SSA duration deals have gone extremely well," said one SSA syndicate banker not involved in the deal.

While rates are at record lows, an uncertain backdrop at the start of the year meant investors were wary of buying long-dated bonds through January. However, that sentiment has changed more recently.

"Italy is the first one to come out with a long bond in a market that has just turned in favour of duration, so the timing is impeccable. I expect it to be a blowout trade," he said.

Two government-guaranteed issuers had success with long tenors last week. The eurozone bailout fund, European Financial Stability Facility, printed a 1.25bn reopening of its Feb 2045 bonds as part of a dual-tranche tap, and German development bank KfW priced a 1bn Jul 2036 note.

With the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme pushing spreads and yields to record lows, many eurozone countries in 2015 looked to issue long-dated bonds to term out their debt.

This process was particularly important for peripheral eurozone nations, which had taken on a lot of short-term debt through a series of debt crises.

However, an uncertain macroeconomic environment at the start of 2016 prevented sovereigns from continuing this process, and most opted for 10-year maturities.

"I think overall conditions have improved recently, especially after Draghi's last announcement," said a lead arranger on the Italy bond. "Also with rates going downward, investors are looking to lock in duration."

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and MPS Capital Services are joint leads for the trade, a Reg S/144A transaction that is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Italy is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's, BBB+ by Fitch and A (low) by DBRS, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)