ROME Dec 13 The Italian Treasury said the spread between the yield on Italian and German 10-year benchmark bonds would post a "significant" widening on Wednesday because a less-liquid Italian bond (BTP) would be used in the calculation.

The 10-year BTP that matures in September 2021 will be replaced by one that matures in March 2022, creating what the treasury called an "exclusively technical" widening of the yield spread.

"The new bond, which has been on the market for less time, is less liquid, and this will create an unfavourable effect with its German counterpart," a Treasury statement said.