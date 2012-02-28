MILAN Feb 28 Italian banks have issued nearly 40 billion euros of fresh state-backed bonds that they could use as collateral in exchange for cheap three-year European Central Bank loans at an auction on Wednesday, Reuters calculations show.

The total of state-backed bank bonds issued since Dec. 23 is in line with the 40.4 billion euros of such bonds issued by Italian lenders in the run-up to the first ECB longer term refinancing operation.

Reuters based its calculation on data from the Italian stock exchange up until 1745 GMT on Tuesday. Last-minute issues until just ahead of the ECB tender are still possible.

Banks have not disclosed what portion of the state-backed bonds issued ahead of the first ECB tender they have effectively used as collateral, meaning they could use some of the old issues at the new tender.

Italy introduced a special guarantee for bank bonds in December just ahead of that tender, in which Italian banks took a total 116 billion euros, or just below a quarter of the total.

Back then, many small and mid-sized Italian banks did not manage to organise themselves quickly enough and issue the bonds.

Contrary to what happened in December, a larger group of mid-sized Italian lenders has now issued state-backed bonds, the data show.

UBI Banca, for instance, has issued state-guaranteed bonds for a total of 6 billion euros. Mediobanca has issued 3.5 billion euros of state-backed bonds and Banca Popolare di Milano has issued bonds eligible as collateral in the ECB tender for 1.5 billion euros.

UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has issued a total of 12.5 billion euros, the largest amount of a single Italian bank this time around.

Among the larger Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco Popolare did not issue any state-backed bonds on top of those issued last December just ahead of the first ECB tender. (Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Hugh Lawson)