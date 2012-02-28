MILAN Feb 28 Italian banks have issued
nearly 40 billion euros of fresh state-backed bonds that they
could use as collateral in exchange for cheap three-year
European Central Bank loans at an auction on Wednesday, Reuters
calculations show.
The total of state-backed bank bonds issued since Dec. 23 is
in line with the 40.4 billion euros of such bonds issued by
Italian lenders in the run-up to the first ECB longer term
refinancing operation.
Reuters based its calculation on data from the Italian stock
exchange up until 1745 GMT on Tuesday. Last-minute issues until
just ahead of the ECB tender are still possible.
Banks have not disclosed what portion of the state-backed
bonds issued ahead of the first ECB tender they have effectively
used as collateral, meaning they could use some of the old
issues at the new tender.
Italy introduced a special guarantee for bank bonds in
December just ahead of that tender, in which Italian banks took
a total 116 billion euros, or just below a quarter of the total.
Back then, many small and mid-sized Italian banks did not
manage to organise themselves quickly enough and issue the
bonds.
Contrary to what happened in December, a larger group of
mid-sized Italian lenders has now issued state-backed bonds, the
data show.
UBI Banca, for instance, has issued
state-guaranteed bonds for a total of 6 billion euros.
Mediobanca has issued 3.5 billion euros of
state-backed bonds and Banca Popolare di Milano has
issued bonds eligible as collateral in the ECB tender for 1.5
billion euros.
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has issued a
total of 12.5 billion euros, the largest amount of a single
Italian bank this time around.
Among the larger Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo,
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco Popolare
did not issue any state-backed bonds on top of those
issued last December just ahead of the first ECB tender.
(Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Hugh Lawson)