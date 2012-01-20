ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday welcomed the recent decline in Italian borrowing costs but said it was too soon to say whether the trend would continue.

The spread between Italian benchmark 10 year bonds and safer German Bunds ended the week at around 4.35 percent, far below recent highs above 5 percent.

"We have seen a nice decline in bond spreads which I hope will continue, but I prefer not to make forecasts," Monti said at a news conference where he was presenting a package of measures to deregulate some professions and service sectors.

Measures outlined by ministers after an eight hour cabinet meeting included an abolition of minimum fees for all professional services and an increase in the number of pharmacies and notaries.