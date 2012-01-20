ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Mario Monti on
Friday welcomed the recent decline in Italian borrowing costs
but said it was too soon to say whether the trend would
continue.
The spread between Italian benchmark 10 year bonds and safer
German Bunds ended the week at around 4.35 percent, far below
recent highs above 5 percent.
"We have seen a nice decline in bond spreads which I hope
will continue, but I prefer not to make forecasts," Monti said
at a news conference where he was presenting a package of
measures to deregulate some professions and service sectors.
Measures outlined by ministers after an eight hour cabinet
meeting included an abolition of minimum fees for all
professional services and an increase in the number of
pharmacies and notaries.