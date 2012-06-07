* Raises 1.7 bln eur from retail linker sale

By Valentina Za

MILAN, June 7 Italy raised just 1.74 billion euros from this week's four-day sale of a new inflation-linked 2016 bond aimed at small investors, with weak demand attributed to poor timing just when Italians needed cash for tax payments.

A similar bond in March brought in a much-larger-than-expected 7.3 billion euros, meeting a welcome chunk of the Treasury's hefty refinancing needs.

The Treasury did not expect to replicate the success of the debut issue but still anticipated a sound take-up. Market estimates had put the final size of the June 2016 linker at 1.5-2.0 billion euros.

After a slow start on Monday, demand picked up slightly in following days and was at its strongest on the last day. Thursday's orders alone were 762.8 million euros, not far from the 975.6 million euros of the first three days.

With a real coupon of 3.55 percent, the June 2016 'BTP Italia' offers a richer remuneration than its March predecessor. Intesa Sanpaolo estimated the yield may reach 5.89 percent in annualised gross terms over the four-year period.

"The timing couldn't have been worse," an official at a leading Italian bank said asking not to be named. "Market conditions have got much worse since they announced it, and it was anyway coming right when people find out how much taxes they must pay and set aside money for the holidays."

Italy has to complete an annual funding plan of 440-450 billion euros in rocky markets. It is halfway through at a time when Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone and Spain's banking troubles have rattled investors' nerves, pushing borrowing costs to the highest since January at auctions.

The Treasury launched the first of these innovative 'BTP Italia' linkers in March in a bid to tap into large household wealth in Italy.

Unlike existing linkers, which are tied to the euro zone consumer price index, the BTP Italia bonds offer protection from domestic inflation - normally higher than the bloc's average.

The March bond successfully steered retail demand, which traditionally favours ultra-short T-bills, towards a longer four-year maturity. Small investors accounted for roughly 80 percent of bids, with the rest coming from institutional players such as insurers.

Italy's Treasury had said institutional investors may prove more cautious this time round, and that tax payments and last month's quakes in northern Italy would dampen retail interest.

"Institutions, which last time accounted for roughly 20 percent, are totally on the sidelines. You can propose them any deal right now but they first want to understand what's going to happen with Greece," the banker said.

Greece holds elections on June 17 and mainstream parties are vying for power with a radical leftist leader whose policies could force the country out of the euro.

The head of debt management at Italy's Treasury said this week that foreign investors had scaled back purchases of Italian bonds ahead of a European summit on June 28-29 when leaders are expected to address the worsening debt crisis.

Foreigners are estimated to own only about a third of Italy's 1.9 trillion euro debt after cutting exposure to a country seen as acutely vulnerable to the euro zone's crisis. (Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)