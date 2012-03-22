* Demand for new linker at nearly 5 times initial fcasts
* Treasury keen to safeguard avg life of Italy's debt
* New 4-yr bond to help to this aim but not enough
By Valentina Za
MILAN, March 22 Italian households have snapped
up a cleverly targeted inflation-protected government bond this
week, a vote of confidence in promised economic reforms the
government needs to revive international demand for Italy's
long-term debt.
Orders for the retail-focused bond totalled 7.29 billion
euros at the end of the four-day sale, boosting the final issue
size almost five times past the 1.5 billion euros initially
anticipated by analysts.
Pietro Poletto, head of fixed income markets at the Italian
bourse, put the take-up by private investors at 80 percent.
The bumper sale, which is intended to lower the future size
of T-bill auctions, feeds into Italy's coffers as it faces bond
maturities of 27 billion euros in April. It will also help it
curb a recent short-term slant in the country's debt profile.
"It's a brilliant attempt to modify the investment habits of
(Italian households)," a senior trader at a primary dealer said.
"The bond is appealing, the placement method more
transparent, the timing is right and there's been decent
marketing."
The average life of Italy's debt has fallen to 6.8 years -
still relatively long - from seven years after it boosted
issuance of ultra-short-dated bills in the first few months of
2012 to work through a 60 billion euro refinancing hump.
There has been a general fall in yields driven by the
European Central Bank's liquidity splurge, which armed Italian
banks with 255 billion euros of three-year funds. Growing faith
in technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's ability to push
through reforms to help the economy grow has also helped.
But the boost from the ECB's cheap loans has been
concentrated in shorter maturities and demand from the foreign
buyers Italy needs to finance it over an extended time horizon
remains elusive.
Italy has not sold a bond of more than 10 years' maturity
since October and Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said
this month the time was not yet right to test market appetite
for longer-dated debt.
"I think they could somehow manage to place a 15-year bond
but a 30-year one would be much more problematic," said
Alessandro Tentori, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
Italy last sold a 2040 BTP bond in May last year, before
concerns about its 1.9 trillion euro debt and poor economic
growth thrust it centre-stage in the euro zone debt crisis.
The most recent sale comes as Monti's
government fights to seal a historic labour market reform to
boost Italy's productivity and economic prospects.
Markets hope its efforts will bring the euro zone's
third-largest economy onto a growth path that can sustain and
ultimately reduce the world's fourth-largest public debt burden.
BRILLIANT
While it will take more work for Italy to revive
international appetite for ultra-long debt, traders say the
latest investment product has hit the market at the right time
and succeeded in steering demand from small investors towards a
longer maturity.
Italians have a tradition of parking their savings in
short-term BOT bills. But the ECB's liquidity boost has pushed
Italian one-year yields to their lowest level since 2010. They
fell to 1.4 percent at an auction this month - when Italy's
inflation is running at 3.3 percent annually.
Unlike existing Italian linkers, the BTP Italia is tied to
domestic inflation - traditionally higher than the euro zone
average. "Italian inflation is there to stay," said Fabio Fois,
an economist at Barclays Capital in London.
In an innovative feature, the new bond - which private
investors can for the first time buy directly online on an
electronic trading platform - adjusts the capital for inflation
every six-months.
With a net wealth of 340,000 euros ($448,500)each, Italian
households are the wealthiest in the Group of Seven advanced
economies, according to Morgan Stanley. Their financial assets
total 3.6 trillion euros, with 5 percent in Italian bonds.
They stayed loyal to them even as the debt crisis reached a
peak in late 2011. Italy successfully held a "BTP-day" on Nov.
28 in which small investors rushed to buy its bonds with no bank
fees. A day later its three-year yields jumped to a record 7.9
percent at auction, pushed by fears about debt sustainability.
High approval ratings for Monti's reform-driven government
are seen helping demand for the bond.
"The Treasury would have probably met retail interest for
such an issue some time back, but maybe not to this extent,"
Fois said. "The climate in Italy has changed and it shows."
But the Treasury is not banking on patriotism alone.
The Treasury set a coupon of 2.45 percent on the bond, and
analysts expect the inflation-tied component to push the
effective coupon above 4 percent - higher than that paid by a
fixed-rate Italian bond of similar duration.($1 = 0.7582 euros)