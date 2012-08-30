MILAN, Aug 30 Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Thursday.
It had offered 1.75-2.5 billion euros of a five-year BTP
bond, 3-4 billion euros of a new 10-year BTP bond and 0.5-1.0
billion euros of a floating rate CCTeu note.
7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING JUNE 1, 2017, 4.75 PCT COUPON
30/08/12 30/07/12 (**)
Gross yield 4.73 (*) 5.29
Assigned price 100.30 97.98
Total bids 3.647 bln 3.005 bln
Assigned 2.500 bln 2.244 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 1.34
(*) Lowest auction yield since March
(**)Compares with previous tranche of same bond
1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE NOVEMBER 1, 2022, 5.50 PCT COUPON
30/08/12 30/07/12 (**)
Gross yield 5.82 (*) 5.96
Assigned price 98.20 97.18
Total bids 5.696 bln 3.195 bln
Assigned 4.000 bln 2.485 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.42 1.29
(*) Lowest auction yield since March
(**)Compares with 11th tranche of Sept. 1, 2022 BTP bond.
3RD TRANCHE OF CCTEU NOTE DUE JUNE 15, 2017, FLOATING RATE
30/08/12
Gross yield 5.33 (*)
Assigned price 92.04
Total bids 1.922 bln
Assigned 0.793 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)