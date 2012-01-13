MILAN Jan 13 Italy's three-year debt
costs fell below 5 percent at the first bond auction of the year
spurring hopes the troubled borrower would be able to make it
through a refinancing hump in the first months of the year.
Domestic demand fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds
allowed Italy to raise the maximum planned amount of 4.75
billion euros at the sale, after helping Spain sell twice the
targeted amount of bonds at lower rates at an auction on
Thursday.
Italy sold its Nov. 2014 three-year benchmark bond at an
average rate of 4.83 percent on Friday, down from a 5.62 yield
it paid only around two weeks ago.
It was the lowest three-year auction yield since September
last year.
On Friday, the Nov. 2014 BTP bond sale was covered 1.22
times versus a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.36 at the end of
December.
Rome also sold two off-the-run issues due in July 2014 and
Aug. 2018.