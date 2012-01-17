MILAN Jan 17 Italian screen-based
mercantile exchange BMTI said it aimed to boost trading volumes
of physical commodities by about 11 percent this year as well as
work with Italy's stock exchange to launch futures contracts.
BMTI expects to raise its physical trade volumes to about
1.7 million tonnes in 2012, including about 1.45 million tonnes
of cereals, BMTI director Annibale Feroldi said in comments
emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
Trade volumes on BMTI jumped 19 percent in 2011 to about
1.53 million tonnes of agricultural goods ranging from
Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and wine to cereals, for which
volumes jumped 20 percent to 1.31 million tonnes, the exchange
said.
BMTI, which offers operators the possibility to trade in
various agricultural commodities via the Internet, has long been
planning to launch trading in financial futures.
"We are involved in a project of Borsa Italiana (Italy's
equity market operator), which foresees realisation of a system
of futures contracts," Feroldi said, without providing further
details on the plans.
Borsa Italiana said it planned to start trading in durum
wheat futures this year but could not provide more details for
now.
BMTI said it also planned to launch physical trading soon in
some types of sea fish, shellfish and wood.
BMTI, whose current legal structure was set up in 2006, has
been struggling to win over Italian operators, who prefer to
travel every day from one town to another across Italy, where
weekly trades have been held for centuries.
Cumulative trade volumes on BMTI since its start-up have
reached some 5.61 million tonnes, worth 1.61 billion euros ($2
billion), according to BMTI data.
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)