MILAN, June 26 The Milan blue-chip index was regularly updating on Tuesday morning after the Italian bourse informed traders of possible problems on some platforms.

"The dissemination of the FTSE MIB index has been resumed on all information systems," Borsa Italiana said in a statement.

By 0725 GMT, the index was up 0.14 percent at 13,131 points.

