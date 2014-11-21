ROME Nov 21 Italian police put 12
paediatricians under house arrest on Friday for allegedly
accepting extravagant gifts from makers of baby milk formula to
promote it in place of breastfeeding.
Police have been investigating "a common and widespread
practice" in which paediatricians "prescribe baby milk formula
to newborns in exchange for bribes in the form of luxury gifts
and costly holidays", a statement said.
Two of the doctors put under arrest were chief
paediatricians in hospitals, the statement said. Five sales
representatives for three different companies and one executive
were also under house arrest, police said, without giving names.
The sales representatives "contacted the paediatricians to
urge them to prescribe baby formula to newborns, going against
unanimous scientific opinion on the need to promote the use of
mother's milk", the police statement said.
Carabinieri police Captain Gennaro Riccardi told Reuters the
salespeople would hand out "hundreds of thousands of euros" in
gifts to doctors employed by the state-run healthcare system if
local sales figures were high.
The gifts included iPhones, Apple computers, air
conditioners, televisions, trips to India, the United States,
Paris, London and Istanbul and luxury cruises, Riccardi said.
"There are no adjectives to describe the gravity of these
actions," Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said in a statement.
Doctors went against "unanimous scientific opinion and the
indications of the health ministry in convincing mothers to use
powdered milk formula in place of mother's milk".
According to the investigation, the management at DMF
Dietetic Metabolic Food, an Italian company based near Milan,
was directly involved in the kickback system, Riccardi said.
A sales representative for Milan-based Mellin was among
those arrested, but in the case of Mellin and another company it
is not yet clear whether the sales representatives acted on
their own or with the knowledge of their management, Riccardi
said.
A DMF employee told Reuters by telephone that company
managers "are out of the office, are busy" and no one else was
available to comment. In a statement, Mellin said it had no
comment and that it would cooperate with authorities.
Twenty-six search-and-seizure orders connected with the case
are being carried out in four Italian regions.
"We're still trying to find out the scale of the problem,"
Riccardi said.
