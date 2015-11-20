ROME Nov 20 Italian investigators have seized
221 toy trains and 126 boxes of collectible stamps from a person
suspected of buying them with money amassed through bribes, a
finance police document showed on Friday.
As well as the trains, police seized 11 toy tracks.
The suspect admitted to taking 65,000 euros ($69,264) in
bribes during an investigation into a system of rigged contracts
and favour-trading involving Italy's state-owned motorway
operators, the document showed.
He was one of 31 people put under investigation last month
for corruption connected to the country's highway manager.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Reporting by Mauro Sarzanini, writing by Isla Binnie)