* Bridge plan dates back to Roman times
* Berlusconi backed plan, critics called it wasteful
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 26 Italy's government dashed the
latest dreams of building a bridge linking Sicily to the
mainland on Tuesday, scrapping the multi-billion-euro project
because of tight budgets.
The decision to block the controversial plan, strongly
backed by right-wing leader and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi,
comes one day after a general election produced no clear winner
and set Italy on course for political paralysis.
In a brief statement, the outgoing government of Prime
Minister Mario Monti said conditions were not in place to
proceed with plans to build the bridge.
Critics of the project - a plan whose origins are traced
back to the ancient Romans - said it was a waste of public money
and would not spur economic growth.
Backers had said it is the kind of public project that could
breathe life into Italy's moribund economy and help to reduce
the gap between the poorer south and wealthier north.
A 3.9-billion-euro ($5.10 billion) contract was awarded to
an international consortium led by Italy's Impregilo
and including Spanish builder Sacyr and Japan's IHI
Corp in 2006, when Berlusconi was in power.
Sources close to the consortium said it had started legal
action to try to recover up to a billion euros for work already
done and revenues the companies would not now receive.
Last December, Italy passed legislation that put the
contract on hold, raising protests from builders' association
ANCE which cited the move as another example of how uncertain
regulation keeps foreign investors away.
Construction work for the 3.3-km (2.1-mile) suspension
bridge for cars, trains and pedestrians never got beyond the
preliminary stage because of a lack of financial resources and
shifting spending priorities under different governments.
Visitors to Sicily from southern Italy have to take a ferry
to cross the Strait of Messina.
$1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Michael Roddy)