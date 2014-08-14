ROME Aug 14 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said that Chinese carmaker Brilliance China Automotive Holdings had expressed an interest in opening a plant in Italy.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the town of Termini Imerese in Sicily, the site of a former Fiat vehicle production plant, Renzi said on Thursday that the government had established contacts with Brilliance during a recent visit to China.

"They expressed a desire and they formalised a request, black on white, to open a structure in Italy," Renzi said. "It's clear that it needs to be seen whether they follow it up and whether they want to do it at Termini Imerese."

Renzi is trying to encourage foreign investment in Italy, which has fallen away in recent years during a long economic slump.

Data last week showed that Italy fell back into recession in the second quarter, when gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent, posting the 11th drop in the last 12 quarters. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Jane Baird)