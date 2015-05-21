BRIEF-Esprinet Q1 net profit down at EUR 2.8 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
ROME May 21 Italy's junior minister for communications, Antonello Giacomelli, said on Thursday he expected a decree detailing the government's broadband plan to be ready in a few days time.
"In the coming days, a decree (on broadband) will detail tools, resources, timing and procedures," Giacomelli said on the sidelines of a conference.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has made it one of his government's priorities to support the development of a fibre-optic network, a project he considers vital to modernising the country's sluggish economy.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci)
