BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Commission has asked Italian communications regulator (AGCOM) to withdraw or amend a proposed cut in wholesale broadband prices, according to a draft recommendation seen by Reuters on Friday.

In July, Italian regulator AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for rivals who rent space on the fixed-line copper network of Telecom Italia - a move that Telecom Italia said would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($150 million).

The commission said AGCOM's approach did not appear to be consistent with the regulatory practices across the EU and said "AGCOM should amend or withdrew the draft measure".

After AGCOM's decision, Telecom Italia said it wanted to secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network. Such a plan has meanwhile been put on hold, sources close to the matter have said. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)