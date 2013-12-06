BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Commission has
asked Italian communications regulator (AGCOM) to withdraw or
amend a proposed cut in wholesale broadband prices, according to
a draft recommendation seen by Reuters on Friday.
In July, Italian regulator AGCOM tentatively approved lower
fees for rivals who rent space on the fixed-line copper network
of Telecom Italia - a move that Telecom Italia said
would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($150
million).
The commission said AGCOM's approach did not appear to be
consistent with the regulatory practices across the EU and said
"AGCOM should amend or withdrew the draft measure".
After AGCOM's decision, Telecom Italia said it wanted to
secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps
forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network. Such a
plan has meanwhile been put on hold, sources close to the matter
have said.
($1 = 0.7323 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Francesca Landini)