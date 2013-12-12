MILAN Dec 12 The European Commission has asked
Italy's telecoms regulator AGCOM to withdraw or amend proposed
cuts to the wholesale broadband prices that Telecom Italia
charges its rivals to access its network, saying the
move would discourage investment.
In July AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for rivals, a
move that the former phone monopoly said would reduce its annual
income by 110 million euros ($152 million).
"AGCOM has set these fees on the basis of inappropriate data
and the way they are calculated has the potential to harm
broadband investment incentives for both Telecom Italia and
other operators," the Commission said in a statement.
The statement confirms a Reuters report last week.
Previously the Commission had said it was concerned that
AGCOM had set prices based on a market review that was not up to
date and that access prices for broadband services should
reflect the most recent information.
Europe's top telecoms industry regulator Neelie Kroes is
trying to align divergent national regulations to foster a
single market in the European Union for telecoms and wants to
encourage more investment in building high-speed networks across
the bloc, but her efforts are opposed by some national
regulators who do not want to hand over influence to Brussels.
Telecom Italia's rivals, Swisscom's Fastweb,
Vodafone and Vimpelcom's Wind had welcomed the
proposed cut in wholesale tariffs, saying it would open up a
market still dominated by the owner of the country's largest
fixed-line network.
On Wednesday AGCOM commissioner Antonio Preto said the
national regulator had the last say on tariff decisions and
could decide whether to comply or not with the EU
recommendation.
If Italy decides to disregard it, however, the EU could open
an enforcement action.