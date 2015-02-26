ROME/MILAN Feb 26 Italy's cabinet will examine
a plan worth 5-6 billion euros ($5.6-6.7 billion) to speed up
the roll-out of broadband networks across the country at a
meeting on March 3, two sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pledged last year up to 6
billion euros in public funds to cover half the costs of an
ambitious plan to bring super-fast internet services to 85
percent of Italy's consumers in the next six years.
One of the sources said talks with Renzi's aides and
telecoms operators had intensified in the last few days.
The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Earlier this month, Italy's largest phone group Telecom
Italia said it would step up spending on faster fixed
networks in Italy as it unveiled a 14.5 billion euro investment
plan.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Danilo Masoni; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)