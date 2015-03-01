* PM Renzi's cabinet to meet on 6 bln euro plan on Tuesday
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, March 1 The Italian government is pushing
to speed up the roll-out of ultrafast broadband networks to help
its ailing economy, fuelling speculation it could force
incumbent Telecom Italia into a costly overhaul of its
existing infrastructure.
The cabinet of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets on Tuesday
to approve an 6 billion euro ($6.7 billion) plan to build a
nationwide fibre optic network by replacing the ageing copper
wires that run into subscribers' homes.
Italy ranks 28th out of the 34 members of the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development in terms of fixed
broadband subscriptions. The 40-year-old premier has made
linking together millions of Italian households with super fast
cables a priority.
Speculation about the plans has been heating up before
Tuesday's meeting with little sign of agreement between the
government and phone companies including former state monopoly
Telecom Italia.
Renzi has taken a close interest in the issue, which he
considers vital to modernising Italy's economy and officials see
the billions of euros that would need to be invested as a
valuable boost to overall demand.
However the issue has run into a complex web of problems,
running from whether to move straight from the old copper
network to modern glass-fibre cables, the costs of investment,
price setting, regulation and network access.
Tensions were rekindled at the weekend when newspapers
reported the government planned to force Telecom Italia to
switch off its copper network by 2030, writing off assets worth
billions of euros and upgrading to modern optical fibre.
The government late on Saturday denied it would impose such
a deadline but the clash highlighted difficulties in reaching
agreement with phone operators which will be carrying out the
infrastructure upgrade.
"The measures to be adopted will be limited to applying the
ultrabroadband plan to stimulate investment by all the
operators: there will be no decree on Telecom Italia or to
impose any arbitrary switch off of the copper network," junior
minister Antonello Giacomelli said in a statement.
Italy was sticking to a European target of bringing
connections running at a speed of 100 Megabites to half its
population by 2020, the statement said.
A source familiar with the talks said Telecom Italia had
warned Raffaele Tiscar, a member of Renzi's broadband task force
who had reportedly signed the decree, about the potential damage
that would stem from a forced switch-off.
Trade unions also voiced concerns, saying such a move would
put at risk thousands of jobs at a time when Italy is grappling
with record unemployment levels.
"Companies have been waiting years for rules that support
investment and cannot be asked to pay for delays on the digital
agenda," said the Cisl and Fistel unions in a statement.
One key problem is that while the government favours
bringing fibre directly into the homes -- a more radical
infrastructure upgrade that requires costly and time-consuming
trench digging -- operators prefer a cheaper solution.
Instead of being forced to replace all its copper wires with
fibre optic cables, Telecom Italia prefers a more gradual
transition by first using existing infrastructure to deliver
high-speed broadband through the street cabinets.
Sector regulator AGCOM also is favouring the so-called
fibre-to-the cabinet architecture but the uncertainty has made
it more difficult for phone operators to plan for long term
investment.
Pending government decisions, Telecom Italia approved last
month a plan to spend 10 billion euros to upgrade its aging
domestic network and hire 4,000 people in the coming years.
The plan presented by Telecom Italia follows a failure to
reach a deal to buy Metroweb, a part state-owned fibre company,
due to disagreements over the ownership structure and opposition
from rivals such as mobile phone giant Vodafone.
