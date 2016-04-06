BRIEF-Sinocloud group expected to report a net loss for fy2017
* Expected losses for fy2017 was mainly attributable to impairment losses in relation to its investment in an associate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 6 Fiber network group Metroweb is still holding parallel talks on a potential deal to develop Italy's broadband network with utility Enel and phone group Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The sources said the talks were at an advanced stage and an agreement with one of the parties could be reached as early as this month. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Rebaudo)
* Expected losses for fy2017 was mainly attributable to impairment losses in relation to its investment in an associate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 98.8 million baht versus loss of 171.6 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: