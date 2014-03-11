ROME, March 11 Italy's Treasury on Tuesday asked five banks to prepare the sale of a new 10-year BTPEI, a bond linked to the euro zone inflation rate, a statement said.

The Treasury said the sale would take place "in the near future" without specifying exactly when.

Banca IMI, Barclays Bank, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale were asked to prepare the way to sell the new bond, the Treasury said.