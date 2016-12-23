BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
MILAN Dec 23 Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
The Bucellati family, who in 1919 founded the jeweller famous for its ornate, lace-like creations, will retain a 15 percent stake.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that Cartier owner Richemont was in talks to buy a controlling stake in Buccellati from Clessidra.
Clessidra , which recently changed hands and is now owned by Italy's Pesenti family following the death of its founder, bought a 67 percent stake in Buccellati back in 2013.
It said Buccellati's revenues had risen 60 percent since then. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing