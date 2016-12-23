BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
MILAN Dec 23 The acquisition of Buccellati agreed by Gangtai Group values the Italian jeweller at 270 million euros ($282 million) in terms of enterprise value, a source close to the deal said on Friday.
Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
($1 = 0.9566 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Emilio Parodi)
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.