ROME Dec 20 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Friday won a confidence vote that was called to accelerate the passage of a mildly expansionary 2014 budget that has been contested by unions and employers alike.

The Chamber of Deputies voted 350 to 196 to give initial approval to the spending package. On Monday, the Senate will hold another confidence vote in which the budget is widely expected to win final approval, converting it into law.