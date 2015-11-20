(Adds details and background)
By Steve Scherer
ROME Nov 20 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
on Friday won a confidence vote in the Senate on next year's
budget that scraps a hated tax on primary residences and slows
deficit reduction.
The Senate voted 164 to 116 to approve the government's
spending package, which now faces approval in the lower house.
By law, the budget must be passed by the end of the year.
Renzi staked the fate of his government on the confidence
vote in order to accelerate the bill's passage in the Senate,
where it may have to return if it is amended in the Chamber of
Deputies.
Renzi has said tax cuts will bolster Italy's fledgling
recovery. This year the economy, the euro zone's third biggest,
emerged from a three-year recession, but growth unexpectedly
slowed in the third quarter.
The bulk of next year's tax cuts will come from the
abolition of a housing tax, TASI, at a cost of some 3.5 billion
euros ($3.74 billion) to the state.
The budget also eliminates levies on agricultural and
industrial equipment, offer tax breaks to companies that invest
in machinery and equipment, and reduces the television license
fee.
To make room for more spending, the government hiked its
2016 deficit goal to 2.2 percent of output from 1.8 percent
previously, and marginally raised the forecast for public debt,
the highest in the euro zone after that of Greece, to 131.4
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 130.9 percent.
The European Commission said this week Italy was among four
countries whose 2016 budget risked breaking EU rules as it
slowed the pace of previously agreed fiscal consolidation.
The commission has also said that high-tax countries like
Italy should instead increase property levies to make room for
reductions in labour taxes, which it says would have a better
impact on employment and growth.
($1 = 0.9348 euros)
