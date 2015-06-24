(Updates after official ruling)
ROME, June 24 Italy's constitutional ruled on
Wednesday that a freeze on public-sector wages in place since
2010 is illegitimate but the effects of its decision should not
be retroactive, a relief for Matteo Renzi's government.
The court's decision would have been a major blow for
Italy's strained public finances if it had ruled the government
had to reimburse state workers for the years when their salaries
were frozen.
As it is, the government will now have to lift the salary
cap for around 3.5 million workers in its 2016 budget. Trade
unions will be expected to fight for significant wage increases
to make up for their lost purchasing power.
"Now the government has no excuses - it must immediately
open negotiations to renew public contracts," said the FLP
union, which appealed to the court against the salary block.
The wage freeze was introduced by Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right government in 2010 and maintained by three
successive governments as the euro zone's third-largest economy
fought to keep its finances under control.
Italy's public debt of more than 130 percent of national
output is second only to Greece's in the euro zone. Rome is
struggling to hold its annual budget deficit inside the European
Union's limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Legal appeals have become a significant obstacle to
government deficit-curbing measures. In April, the
constitutional court overturned another deficit-cutting measure
which had blocked inflation adjustments for pensions above 1,500
euros per month, forcing the government to adjust its budget.
That ruling had a potential cost of around 17 billion euros
for state coffers, but the government said it could only afford
to fully reimburse the highest pensions at a much lower cost of
2.2 billion euros. It still faces the risk of numerous appeals
from pensioners excluded from the reimbursements.
Earlier on Wednesday, an administrative court said legal
doubts existed over government cuts in subsidies for solar power
producers. It asked the constitutional court to rule on the
matter, in another potentially costly verdict.
Italy is aiming to cut its budget deficit to 2.6 percent of
GDP this year. The shortfall has hovered around the EU's 3
percent limit for the last three years.
(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Gavin Jones,
editing by Larry King)